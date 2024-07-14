WATCH: Social justice activists complain about California child prostitution bill

A social justice activist said a California bill to introduce tougher penalties on people convicted of purchasing children for sex is too punitive and fails to address the root causes of it. With Senate Bill 1414, the activist said she is concerned the tougher penalties proposed will have a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, especially sexual minorities. “Studies have shown [sexual minority] people, particularly gay and transgendered individuals, are more likely to be charged with sex offences compared to their heterosexual counterparts,” said the activist in a video. “For instance, [sexual minority] people are nine times more likely to be charged with sodomy.” .If SB 1414 is implemented, the activist said it will lead to higher rates of incarceration, longer sentences, and increased difficulties for people looking for housing and employment. Another social justice activist said she was opposed to SB 1414. “We stand against this punitive measure that perpetuates systemic injustices, and we emphasize instead the need for community-based solutions,” said the activist. “We strongly support investments in victim services and programs to provide housing and other alternatives to help people escape trafficking.” The activist said SB 1414 will hurt marginalized communities the most, particularly non-white people. Furthermore, she pointed out the approach outlined in it diverts resources and services at supporting human trafficking and sexual exploitation survivors, opting to direct funding to lengthy jail terms. SB 1414 moved forward in April, but there was a fight between California Republican State Sen. Shannon Grove and Public Safety Committee members. The original bill authored by Grove would have turned soliciting a minor for sex, agreeing to engage in sex, or doing it with a child prostitute a felony. Repeat offences would require offenders to be placed on a sex offender registry. While Grove wanted these penalties, Democrats on the Public Safety Committee changed it to remove 16- and 17-year-olds from the offences and reduce the jail term length from two years in prison to up to one year in county jail.