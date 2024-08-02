WATCH: South Park clip about transgender athletes resurfaces amid Olympic boxing scandal

A clip from an episode of South Park in 2019 joking about transgender athletes has resurfaced amid male-leaning Algerian boxer Imane Khelif beating up her Italian competitor Angela Carini at the 2024 Paris Olympics.US transgender athlete Heather Swanson, who is a muscular, bearded biological male, enters a strongwoman competition in the South Park episode and competes against another woman in boxing. Swanson throws multiple punches at the woman as she knocks her across the ring. While Swanson did great in boxing, she goes on to face another woman in an arm wrestling contest. She throws the woman to the ground who she is competing against. “I won,” she said in a Thursday video. “I’m a strong woman.”.Swanson called for her competitors to look at the trophy. She added she was the best. American author Ashley St. Clair said South Park was accurate. “South Park is basically an animated docuseries at this point,” said St. Clair. .American video producer Western Lensman said the Olympics destroyed Carini’s dream. “Grotesque,” said Western Lensman..A clip from an episode of South Park from 2014 joking about transgender girls using boys' washrooms resurfaced in 2023. READ MORE: WATCH: South Park makes fun of transgender washroom debate“You all pushed me to this,” said South Park Elementary Grade 4 student Eric Cartman. .Cartman expressed frustration at having to wait to use the stall for the boys’ washroom. He grabbed a bow and put it on his hat. Carini surrendered 46 seconds into her Olympic boxing match on Thursday after Khelif delivered her a devastating blow to the face. READ MORE: UPDATED: Male punches out female opponent on international TV in women's boxing at Paris OlympicsThe International Olympic Committee said it was a witch hunt for critics to express concern over transgender women competing against their female counterparts in the Olympics. Khelif will go on to the next round of the women’s boxing competition, and Carini will go home without a medal.