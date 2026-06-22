WATCH: South Yorkshire Police investigate footage of officer striking teen girls

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) have launched an investigation after footage emerged appearing to show an officer striking teenage girls during a confrontation in Rotherham.The incident unfolded in the Rawmarsh area of the South Yorkshire town, where officers were called to reports of disorder involving a group of youths. Videos shared online show a chaotic scene in which officers struggle with several young women, with one officer appearing to throw punches during the altercation.In a statement issued following the release of the footage, the SYP acknowledged the public concern, describing the images as "nothing short of shocking.""Our PSD are reviewing this and all available footage, including Body Worn Video, of the full response to the 999 call to understand what happened before, during, and after what is publicly available." They stated. "At South Yorkshire Police, we want our officers to be professional and their actions to be lawful, proportionate, and fair." .The teenagers were reportedly among a group of Year 11 students celebrating the end of their GCSE examinations when police were called to reports of disorder.One video appears to show an officer telling the teenagers they are "disturbing the peace" before a physical confrontation breaks out, during which the officer is seen drawing a baton.Police have not released the identity of the officer involved, and no disciplinary findings have yet been announced as investigators review body-worn camera footage and witness evidence.