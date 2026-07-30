WATCH: Spanish enclave in Africa asks for emergency to be declared after migrants surge over border

The Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the North African coast has asked the Spanish government to declare a state of emergency after thousands of migrants have broken through the border and into the city. Incredible footage shows hundreds if not thousands of migrants swimming and running across the border between Morocco and the Spanish autonomous territory. .Migrants, mainly men and boys from Morocco and Algeria, were able to break through the border fence and quickly overwhelmed the city's resources.On Thursday the number of migrants had become so numerous that local authorities demanded a state of emergency be declared and requested support from the Spanish government as local infrastructure was at a breaking point."The situation is absolute chaos," said the head of the association that represents the officers who guard the border..Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez responded to this request Thursday morning, saying that the Spanish government "is fully committed to providing an immediate response to the situation in Ceuta.""We are mobilizing all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normalcy as soon as possible," Sanchez wrote in a statement on Twitter..This is the latest in a recent history of such border surges in Ceuta, with a similar incident occurring in May of 2021, where, in the span of just two days, more than 8,000 migrants crossed over the border into the Spanish enclave.The city of 83,000 remains a popular destination for migrants fleeing North Africa, with an estimated 3,000 migrants crossing into Ceuta so far this year, before this latest incident.This latest incident is one of many happening across Europe with France, Italy, and the United Kingdom being especially affected by the increase of migrants. In fact, according to data from the British government, on Wednesday alone 752 migrants are reported to have arrived in the United Kingdom. The incident also garnered a comment from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said in a tweet Thursday that "The images coming from Ceuta are striking and demonstrate, once again, that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a concrete threat to the security of Europe's borders."She added that the Italian government is "prepared to intervene with extraordinary measures to defend the borders and the safety of citizens, including the suspension of the Schengen Area with Spain.".In Ceuta, local authorities claimed that roughly 1,500 individuals had crossed the border on Wednesday, with this number likely swelling even larger as Spanish authorities scramble to get the situation under control.