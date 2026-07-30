International

WATCH: Spanish enclave in Africa asks for emergency to be declared after migrants surge over border

Spanish government to send support to North African enclave of Ceuta after thousands of migrants force their way into the Spanish town
Thousands of Moroccan migrants surge over the border between Morocco and the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta
Thousands of Moroccan migrants surge over the border between Morocco and the Spanish autonomous city of CeutaScreengrab from @InevitableWest on Twitter/X
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Spain
North Africa
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
Spain migrants
Ceuta
North African migrants
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