International

WATCH: Spanish man hospitalized after being repeatedly stomped in the head by migrant

Graphic video of a brutal assault near Valencia, Spain, has gone viral after appearing to show a man repeatedly stomping on another man's head.
Graphic video of a brutal assault near Valencia, Spain, has gone viral after appearing to show a man repeatedly stomping on another man's head.X screenshots
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Assault
Police Investigation
viral video
Valencia, Spain
Arturo
Algerian migrant
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Western Standard
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