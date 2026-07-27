WATCH: Spanish man hospitalized after being repeatedly stomped in the head by migrant

CALGARY — A graphic video showing a brutal assault near Valencia, Spain, has sparked outrage online after appearing to capture a man being repeatedly stomped in the head while lying on the ground.According to Truth Times, the suspect has been identified as a 26-year-old Algerian national, while the victim has been identified locally as Arturo, a 46-year-old Spanish man.Reportedly, the suspect was arrested following the incident and is facing serious criminal allegations, including attempted homicide.Arturo remains in critical condition as medical teams continue monitoring his recovery and evaluating the extent of the head trauma and possible neurological damage. .Local law enforcement authorities in the Valencia region, including police investigators and judicial officials overseeing the case, are investigating the attack as an alleged attempted homicide due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.The assault has been described in reports as a seemingly random attack, with no known prior relationship between the victim and the suspect.Local officials have urged the public to stop sharing the graphic footage, citing concerns for the victim and his family. As of now, authorities have not publicly shared the suspects identity or provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack.