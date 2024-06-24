International

WATCH: Swift encourages fans to oppose patriarchy

Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to be loud against the patriarchy.
Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to be loud against the patriarchy. Courtesy Ghada/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Taylor Swift
Men
Life
Fans
Roe Vs Wade
Time Person Of The Year
Terror
Patriarchy
Keychain
Town

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news