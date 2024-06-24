WATCH: Swift encourages fans to oppose patriarchy

American pop singer Taylor Swift said she wants to eliminate the patriarchy. Swift said “f*ck the patriarchy” while singing to her fans. “Keychain around,” said Swift at an event in Liverpool. “We were always skipping town.” .Swift had indicated she was opposed to the patriarchy when she expressed her disapproval of Roe vs. Wade being overturned. “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are — that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” she said. .Swift said in December she was the happiest and proudest she has ever been in her life after being named Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year. READ MORE: Taylor Swift named 2023 TIME Magazine Person of the Year, editor says she ‘represents joy’She beat out the Hollywood strikers, Barbie, and King Charles III for the title. Time Person of the Year was created in the 1920s and goes to the person, group, or concept that had the most influence on the world throughout the year.