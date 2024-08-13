WATCH: Texas diaper-wearing children land on highway after ejection from car

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his office’s deputies responded to a major car crash on the main lanes of the East Freeway in Freeport, TX, on Sunday that saw two diaper-clad children fly out of a car and land on the road. Gonzalez confirmed the car crash saw one of the cars flip over several times, leading to ejections. “The car was occupied by one adult and two children,” tweeted Gonzalez. “They are being transported to a hospital.”.The two toddlers wearing only diapers remained on the East Freeway after they had been ejected from their vehicle. A man grabbed onto one of the toddlers who had been shifting around, wrapping his arms around. Another person ran over to the other toddler who had been crawling on the ground, and this one gets up and begins to walk over..This person grabs onto the toddler, lifting this one up. After being lifted up, they begin to walk away while the first toddler heads towards them. Gonzalez said there were no reported injuries to the occupants in the other vehicle. However, he said the outbound main lanes had been shut down to one lane. “The outbound service road at Freeport is shut down,” he said.