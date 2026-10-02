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WATCH: Thailand flood disaster spreads as dam fills, airport and factories hit

Thailand’s flood crisis is continuing to wreak havoc across the country.
Thailand’s flood crisis is continuing to wreak havoc across the country.X/ChatGBT
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Bangkok
Thai Airways
Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok
flash flood
Thailand floods
Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation
Kanchanaburi
Vajiralongkorn Dam
Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri
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Western Standard
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