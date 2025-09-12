WATCH: Truck plows through Ganesh procession in India killing at least eight

A festive Ganesh idol immersion procession in Mosalehosalli village of Hassan taluk turned into tragedy when a speeding truck lost control and ploughed into the crowd on Friday night. At least eight people were killed, while more than 25 others were injured, several of them critically. According to police, the truck was travelling from Hassan towards Holenarasipura when a motorcycle suddenly crossed its path. In an attempt to avoid the biker, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered into the procession and mowed down devotees marching alongside the Ganesh idol. .Witnesses said the celebrations turned into scenes of chaos and mourning within moments, leaving the entire district in shock. Five victims died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries later in hospitals. The injured were rushed to Hassan’s HIMS Hospital and various private facilities for emergency treatment. Officials fear that the death toll may rise further as some of the injured remain in critical condition. Local MLA and former minister H. D. Revanna, who visited the accident site and coordinated shifting of the injured to hospitals, blamed the police for gross negligence. He alleged that authorities failed to provide adequate barricading and security during the procession. “There were no police personnel deployed at the site of the immersion. .This tragic accident is a direct result of police failure,” he said, urging senior officers to take the matter seriously. Revanna also claimed that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol and demanded strict legal action against both the driver and the vehicle owner. He further appealed to the state government to announce compensation of at least ₹10–15 lakh for the families of the deceased and to order a thorough investigation into the incident. Member of Parliament Shreyas Patel also reached the spot, consoled the grieving families, and demanded accountability from the authorities. .Locals expressed anger that vehicular traffic was not properly restricted during the procession, stressing that such negligence must not be repeated in the future. Union Minister and former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy expressed his condolences in a social media post, saying he was “deeply pained” by the incident. He prayed for strength to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery for the injured, while also urging the state government to ensure free and quality treatment for all victims. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the tragedy.