WATCH: Trump calls Biden ‘broken-down pile of crap' in golf cart video

Donald Trump and his son Barron were captured on a leaked video taken on a golf course, talking about President Joe Biden. The New York Post says Trump offered a brutal assessment of Biden, after Biden’s debate disaster last week. “Trump referred to President Biden as a ‘broken-down pile of crap,’” reports the Post, adding Trump suggested Biden would soon drop out of the race for president. The video opens with Trump, handing cash to someone off camera, asking a group of individuals, “How did I do with the debate the other night?” Trump says Joe Biden is “quitting the race," says the Post. "I got him out” he’s an “old broken-down pile of crap. Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad” “We kicked that old, broken down pile of crap,” Trump told those gathered around his golf cart. “He’s a bad guy,” he added about Biden.