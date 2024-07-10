UPDATED WATCH: Trump challenges Biden to a 'president's cup' golf match; puts up US$1,000,000 if Biden wins

Every two years, since 1994, a team of American golfers takes on a team of international golfers in the President’s Cup. This year’s tournament will be played September 24 to 29 at the Royal Montreal golf course. There could be a second president’s cup, if Joe Biden accepts Donald Trump’s challenge to play an 18-hole match at Trump’s Doral golf course in Florida. Trump laid out the challenge at a rally on Tuesday, saying he would spot Biden 20 strokes and if the latter wins, Trump would donate US$1,000,000 to the charity of Biden’s choice. The challenge comes after the two crossed putters during their debate in June about who had the better handicap, with Biden saying at the time he’d go 18 holes against Trump on the golf course. Biden's spokesperson, James Singer, fired back in a statement, per FOX News."Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf," his statement said."We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do." "Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics, he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself, par for the course."