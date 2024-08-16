WATCH: Trump says jihad will never come to US under his watch

Former US president Donald Trump said what radical Islam has done to Europe will never happen to his country if he is re-elected. However, Trump said it is happening in the US right now. “They say that going to the Democrat Convention next week are going to hundreds of thousands of people that are opposed to Israel,” said Trump in a Thursday speech. “That’s a big problem.”.While he supports Israel, he said opposing it has become part of the Democrats. He added it is unbelievable hundreds of thousands of anti-Israel people will be going to the Democratic National Convention. Trump concluded by saying he will forbid jihad. “There will be no jihad coming to America under Trump,” he said. This ordeal comes after Stockport, England, residents were picking up the pieces on July 31 after a night of rioting following the stabbing deaths of three young girls at a local daycare by a hooded teenage male.READ MORE: WATCH: Dozens of officers hurt in riot following daycare slaughter in EnglandThe riot started because internet rumours spread about the attacker being a migrant to the United Kingdom, even though police had said he was born in it. A total of 54 police officer were injured in the melee, with 27 wounded enough to require hospitalization. Four people were arrested.