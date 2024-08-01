WATCH: Trump says killing of Illinois black woman by white officer looks bad

Former US president Donald Trump said he was unfamiliar with the all of the details about the police shooting against Springfield, IL, resident Sonya Massey, who was a black woman shot dead in her home by a white officer. However, Trump said the police shooting “didn’t look good to me.” “Are you talking about with the water, right?” said Trump in a Wednesday interview at the National Association of Black Journalists Conference. .The interviewer started off by saying Massey was shot in her home by a deputy sheriff. “The deputy has since been charged with murder,” said the interviewer. “You’ve said police would get immunity from prosecution if you win.” In this case, the interviewer asked why this officer should have immunity. The crowd gasped when he said he did not know about Massey’s case. Trump said the officer would be charged. In response, the interviewer asked why he should receive immunity. He concluded by saying it depends. “It depends on what happens,” he said. Massey was shot dead in her own home on July 6 by a white police officer who had worked at six agencies in three-and-half-years. READ MORE: WATCH: Shocking video shows Illinois cop shooting woman in face, officer chargedSangamon County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Sean Grayson had been fired for official misconduct and charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Body cam footage shows SCSO officers arriving at and entering Massey’s home in Springfield. She had earlier called it to come to her home because of a suspected intruder.