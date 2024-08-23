WATCH: Trump says the US is being invaded from Canada

Former US president Donald Trump said America is threatened by an invasion from Canada. Trump was reacting to a speech by Democrat Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris during her acceptance speech at the Democrat National Convention Thursday night. Harris said, if elected president, she would bring back the bipartisan border security bill that didn’t pass earlier this year.“[President] Joe [Biden] and I brought together Democrats and conservative Republicans to write the strongest border bill in decades,” she said. “But Donald Trump believes a border deal would hurt his campaign, so he ordered his allies in Congress to kill the deal. Well, I refuse to play politics with our security.” Trump responded Thursday night on his Truth Social platform, writing “The Border Bill is one of the worst ever written, would have allowed millions of people into our Country, and it’s only a political ploy by her! It legalizes Illegal Immigration, and is a TOTAL DISASTER, WEAK AND INEFFECTIVE! (Capital letters are Trump’s)."On FOX News, Trump said, “It’s an invasion of our country taking place at our border, our southern border. It’s a total invasion. And now it’s starting at our northern border also, through Canada.” READ MORE: SLOBODIAN: The terrorists among us.The US Customs Border Patrol tracks illegal immigrants entering the country from Canada and WBZ-TV in Boston reports, “In the last year, US Border Patrol agents said they have arrested record numbers of migrants trying to cross the northern border of the United States, many of them through the remote crossroads where Canada meets New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.” Erik Lavallee, the Border Patrol agent in charge of the US Border Patrol Beecher Falls Station in Vermont works in the Swanton Sector, 295 miles (475 kilometers) of tough and varying border terrain across the five eastern counties of New York, all of Vermont and all of New Hampshire. It is a remote area with rolling fields, streams, and forests, according to WBZ. Lavallee told the media outlet in his nearly twenty years in the sector he has never experienced this kind of migrant surge. "It was a flood we had never seen before. It was an exponential shift, something we were not expecting and it just hit us hard.” In fiscal year 2023, Swanton Sector agents arrested roughly 7,000 migrants trying to cross the border illegally (the most recent numbers available from CBP), more than the previous 12 years combined, reports WBZ. "We understand completely that the northern border issues versus the southern border issues are apples and oranges,” said Lavallee. “However, that being said, having been up in this sector for almost 20 years, I have never seen anything like it." Lavallee said most of the migrants they are seeing are men travelling without families, although the Border Patrol does still see family units. He said many are involved in human smuggling. A release from the Border Patrol said it has arrested individuals entering the US through Canada from 66 different countries, including India, Bangladesh, Haiti, and Venezuela. Roughly 49% of those arrested came from Mexico.