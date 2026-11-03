WATCH: Two helicopters collide at Mount Everest helipad, killing tourist and injuring others

CALGARY — A deadly helicopter collision near Mount Everest was captured on camera Tuesday morning after two aircraft attempted to land at the same high-altitude helipad, killing an Indian tourist and injuring three others.The collision occurred around 8:12 a.m. local time on Tuesday at Pheriche, a remote Himalayan village in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, situated approximately 4,200 metres above sea level.The helicopters, operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty, collided just metres above the ground while approaching the helipad from opposite directions.Footage shows the aircraft descending toward the snow-covered landing area before their rotor blades collide, sending the helicopters crashing to the ground. A cloud of snow and debris erupts from the collision as people gathered near the landing site scramble to escape the approaching aircraft.The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Indian tourist Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu, who was travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter. Another passenger, Shailesh Krishna Patel, was injured and airlifted to Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.Both helicopter pilots also sustained injuries, reportedly minor, bringing the total number of injured to three..According to Reuters, Fishtail Air confirmed its helicopter was transporting tourists who had been rescued from the Everest region, while an Air Dynasty representative said the company's aircraft was carrying cargo.The collision occurred during Nepal's peak autumn trekking season, when helicopters regularly transport climbers, tourists and essential supplies through the mountainous region.Helicopters also play an important role in emergency evacuations, particularly for trekkers suffering from altitude sickness, exhaustion or injuries in remote areas without road access.whether communication problems between the pilots contributed to the accident.Mukesh Dangol, director general of the aviation authority, told the Kathmandu Post that preliminary information pointed to possible miscommunication between the aircraft.The helipad is outside the coverage area of Lukla Airport's air traffic control tower, meaning pilots must communicate directly with one another when approaching the landing site..According to the Kathmandu Post, the incident is believed to be Nepal's first mid-air helicopter collision. The accident has also renewed attention on aviation safety in the Everest region, where increasing helicopter traffic has previously sparked disagreements between operators and local communities.In December 2025, local authorities and Sagarmatha National Park announced restrictions on sightseeing helicopter flights, while maintaining exemptions for rescue operations.Residents have raised concerns about aircraft noise, environmental impacts and the growing number of helicopters operating near trekking routes.Tourism operators, meanwhile, have argued that helicopter services are important to the region's economy and provide access to otherwise difficult-to-reach destinations.Nepal has recorded at least 22 fatal helicopter crashes since aviation authorities began maintaining records in 1966.Authorities have not established an official cause, and investigators are continuing to gather statements and examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Tuesday's collision remains under investigation.