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WATCH: Two helicopters collide at Mount Everest helipad, killing tourist and injuring others

Two helicopters collide at Mount Everest helipad, killing tourist and injuring another.
Two helicopters collide at Mount Everest helipad, killing tourist and injuring another.X/Screenshots
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Mount Everest
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Mount Everest helipad
Fishtail Air
Nepal Mediciti Hospital
Air Dynasty
Lukla Airport
Sagarmatha National Park
Mount everest helicopter crash