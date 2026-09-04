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WATCH: Two pulled alive from Nepal tunnel nine days after devastating floods

Two hydropower workers have been pulled alive from a debris-filled tunnel in Nepal
Two hydropower workers have been pulled alive from a debris-filled tunnel in NepalX screenshots
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Search And Rescue
Tibet floods
Nepal police
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority
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Western Standard
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