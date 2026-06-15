International

WATCH: UK police detain a five-year-old boy while his father is arrested

UK police detain a five-year-old boy during father's arrest
UK police detain a five-year-old boy during father's arrestImages courtesy of X
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United Kingdom
UK police
UK Childrens Act 1989
College of Policing
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Western Standard
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