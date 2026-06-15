WATCH: UK police detain a five-year-old boy while his father is arrested

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a young boy, believed to be around five years old, being restrained by UK police officers during the arrest of his father.In the footage, officers can be seen deploying pepper spray on a man lying on the ground. Moments later, one officer takes hold of the visibly distressed child, restraining him before placing him inside a police vehicle.A woman, believed to be the boy's mother and carrying an infant, is also seen attempting to reach the child during the incident. She appears to be prevented from doing so as officers continue to manage the scene.Throughout the encounter, the child can be heard crying and calling out while officers carry out the arrest, prompting widespread reaction and debate online..According to guidance issued by the College of Policing, officers are expected to take reasonable steps to minimize a child's distress during police interactions, communicate in a way that is appropriate to the child's age and level of understanding, and use only the force that is necessary in the circumstances.The guidance further states that, wherever possible, children should be placed in the care of a responsible adult. The temporary use of police vehicles or police stations for a child's care should generally be treated as a last resort and limited to the shortest period necessary.The physical restraint of a very young child, such as holding their arms, would typically only be considered where there is an immediate safety concern, a risk of harm to the child or others, or where the child's actions are interfering with an ongoing police incident.Under the UK's Children Act 1989, police also have a statutory duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of children. While officers may intervene to protect a child from immediate harm, any use of force must be lawful, necessary, and proportionate to the situation.As of publication, no police force has publicly identified the individuals involved or released a statement confirming the location, date, circumstances surrounding the incident, or the suspect's identity.