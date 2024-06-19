WATCH: US senator goes after Boeing CEO for $32.8 million salary

After a string of accidents in recent months, US Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun how much he is paid per year. While Hawley wanted Calhoun to provide the number, he said that has been disclosed in proxy documents in every year he has been employed. Calhoun called his salary “a big number.” “Well, let me help you out,” said Hawley at a Tuesday US Senate committee hearing. “It’s $32.8 million this year.”.Hawley asked if that sounded right. In response, Calhoun confirmed it was. His salary has gone up 45% over last year. Hawley questioned if that sounded right. While Calhoun had been evasive, he admitted that was right. Hawley said what is it that he gets paid to do. “I get paid to run the Boeing Company,” he said. When it comes to Calhoun’s salary at Boeing, Hawley asked if he is paid for transparency. He said is transparency a metric for his income. “I think the board counts on me for transparency,” said Calhoun. At the moment, Hawley pointed out he is under investigation for falsifying inspection records. Additionally, he said Boeing is under investigation for the Alaska Airlines flight that had a piece of it blow off. Hawley concluded by saying Calhoun was investigated for criminal conspiracy to defraud the the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This was all under his tenure. “This doesn’t sound like a lot of transparency to me,” he said. The FAA ordered the temporary groundings of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircrafts operated by US airlines or in its territory in January. READ MORE: US Federal Aviation Administration grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircrafts“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s (National Transportation Safety Board) investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”