WATCH: Vance says child tax credit should be larger

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance said the United States could increase the child tax credit to address its declining birth rate. While US President Joe Biden’s administration supports a child tax credit, Vance said it should be larger. “I think President [Donald] Trump and I believe in an expanded child tax credit, but also more importantly want to get this thing done,” said Vance in a Sunday interview on CBS News. “The child tax credit has languished thanks to the Biden administration because [Kamala] Harris has failed to show fundamental leadership, Chuck Schumer has been unable to get it through the United States Senate, and we want to have a more pro-family policy.”.CBS News host Margaret Brennan said Vance has raised concerns about the low birth rate in the US. “You said people without children should pay higher tax rates than those who have children, and the United States should look at lowering tax rates on women who have multiple children," said Brennan. “You point to Hungary as a model for that.” In response, Brennan asked him how he would implement this policy. To support families better, he said the child tax credit should be at a higher dollar value. While he would love to see a child tax credit that is $5,000 per child, he said he would have to work with Congress to determine its viability. He had co-sponsored legislation to end charging families more money if mothers give birth in out-of-network hospitals. The vice presidential candidate went on to say he wants the child tax credit to apply to all families. He added he does not think people want this massive cutoff for low-income families, which the US has right now. He said they do not want a different policy for high-income families. Rather, he said they “just want to have a pro-family child tax credit.”While he has opposed universal childcare, he said it is because it is one model. He vowed to give everyone access to childcare. He grew up in a poor family where the childcare was his grandparents. In many universal childcare programs, they do not help grandparents. If people look at some of these proposals, they do not help stay-at-home mothers and fathers. He said he wants a childcare policy good for all families. Vance concluded by saying gay families would be included. “All families would be included,” he said. Vance said in 2021 Democratic politicians are a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives.”“The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” said Vance to Fox News. “How does it make any sense we've turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”