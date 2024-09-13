WATCH: Walz says Harris started out as a young prostitutor

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz made a Freudian slip when he was speaking about presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Walz said he loved a story about Harris. “As a young prostitutor, Kamala Harris talked about going in that courtroom for the first time,” said Walz at a Thursday event..End Wokeness said Walz was right. “Fact-check: True!” said End Wokeness..American comedian Joe DeVito joked about Harris bringing in her first witness. “Your honour, I'd like to call the first witness for the prostitution,” said DeVito..Harris started dating former California State Assembly speaker Willie Brown when she was a young prosecutor in 1994, despite having a large age group with him. Brown appointed her to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission in 1994. Because of these appointments, he has been credited with helping her career while they were dating. “Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” said Brown. Harris and Walz sat down on August 29 for their first news interview since US President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race. READ MORE: WATCH: Kamala Harris interviewed on CNN, with media backlashWith her policy perspective, she said the most important aspect is her values have not changed. “You mention the Green New Deal,” she said..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.