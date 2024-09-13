International

WATCH: Walz says Harris started out as a young prostitutor

Tim Walz said Kamala Harris started her career as a young prostitutor.
Tim Walz said Kamala Harris started her career as a young prostitutor. Courtesy Johnny MAGA/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Kamala Harris
Interview
Story
Courtroom
Tim Walz
Freudian Slip
Prostitutor
End Wokeness
Joe DeVito
Willie Brown

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news