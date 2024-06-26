WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg spits after saying Trump’s name on air

View co-host Whoopi Goldberg insulted former US president Donald Trump by spitting onto the ground after saying his name. While Trump would be participating in a presidential debate with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, Goldberg said he often blabs without having substance to his comments. “Ugh,” said Goldberg on a Tuesday panel on the View..She pointed out it would be remiss for her to say Biden knows how to debate. When Biden has participated in debates, she said he does good. “And, you know, you can’t refute anything with him because he just, when I say him, I mean him,” she said. “Trump.” Goldberg retold a joke former US vice-president Mike Pence made in 2023, telling the audience she did not think it was funny. READ MORE: USA THIS WEEK: Pronouns and Whoopi shows her lack of humour“Pence claimed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took two months of maternity leave during the nationwide airline crisis,” she said. “Which makes Pete the only person in human history to have a child, and everyone else gets postpartum depression.”Biden and Trump will compete against each other in a presidential debate at the CNN Studio in Atlanta on Thursday. This debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. CNN said the debate will go for 90 minutes and have two commercial breaks. At this debate, Biden and Trump will stand behind podiums and have muted microphones until they are granted the ability to speak.