WATCH: Woman pronounced dead comes back to life at funeral home, then dies again

On Monday at 9:45 a.m., Constance Glantz, 74, was pronounced dead at the Mulberry nursing home hospice facility in the Lincoln, Nebraska suburb of Waverly and transported to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home to be prepared for burial.WND reported that as the body was being prepared, an employee at the nursing home saw Glantz was breathing and immediately called 911. "Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported Glantz to the hospital where she died hours later," Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin at a press conference where he described the ordeal. “A physician had seen her in the last seven days and the physician is willing to sign the death certificate and that there was nothing suspicious at that time of the death, all of those fit.” Around 4 pm, her breathing stopped and she was again pronounced dead, reports CNN. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning. "It's a very unusual case. Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before." .CNN says Houchin said officials at the funeral home have been cooperating with law enforcement in the probe. "I also want to state in our investigation that the funeral home did nothing wrong. They are the ones that found that she was still alive," Houchin said. “At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing,” Houchin said Monday. “I’m sure the nursing home and everybody else is going to be taking a look into what has happened, and I’m sure they’ll look and see if new protocols need to be made and if they were all followed,” reports CNN. Whether charges are warranted likely won’t be decided until after the final autopsy results are in, up to 12 weeks from now, said Houchin, “That’s going to be the next big step.” “This,” he said, “is a very unusual case.”