WHO confirms first human case of H5N2 bird flu virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has learned about a confirmed fatal case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus in a Mexico City resident hospitalized with it. This is the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with an influenza A(H5N2) virus reported globally and the first avian H5 virus infection in Mexico. “Although the source of exposure to the virus in this case is currently unknown, A(H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico,” said the WHO in a Wednesday statement. “According to the IHR (International Health Regulations) (2005), a human infection caused by a novel influenza A virus subtype is an event that has the potential for high public health impact and must be notified to the WHO.” .Based on available information, WHO assessed the current risk to the general population from it as low. On May 23, the Mexico IHR National Focal Point reported to the WHO a confirmed case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus in the Mexico City resident, who had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals. The WHO said the resident had multiple underlying conditions. In April, it said he developed a fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, and general malaise. He sought medical attention, was hospitalized at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (NIRD), and died due to complications from his condition. Results from a respiratory sample test indicated a non-subtypeable influenza A virus. On May 8, the WHO said the sample was sent for sequencing to the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Emerging Diseases Centre for Research in Infectious Diseases at the NIRD, which indicated it was positive for avian influenza A(H5N2) On May 20, it pointed out the sample was received at the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference at the Mexico National Influenza Centre, obtaining a positive result for influenza A. Sequencing of the sample confirmed the influenza subtype was A(H5N2). The WHO concluded by saying no further cases were reported during the epidemiological investigation. Of the 17 contacts identified and monitored at the NIRD, one reported a runny nose in April. “Samples taken from these hospital contacts between 27 and 29 May tested negative for influenza and SARS-CoV-2,” it said. Doctors confirmed in April a Texas dairy worker contracted avian flu, marking the second time in American history it has spread to a human. READ MORE: Second ever case of avian flu in a human detected in TexasThe first human case was documented in 2022. The dairy worker experienced mild symptoms, and doctors expected him to recover.