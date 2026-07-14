Wife of man sucked out of Ryanair flight describes battle to save her husband

The wife of the man who was partially sucked out of a Ryanair flight last week said that she was willing to die to save her husband."If we die, we die together," said Svetlana Grković, the wife of Ljubiša Karović. "It was horrible."The couple were returning from a summer holiday in Greece when a part of the engine on their Ryanair jet broke off and smashed into Karović's window, breaking it and pulling him partially out of the aircraft."It was as if a part of the engine broke off and hit the window next to which my husband Ljubiša was sitting," Grković was quoted as saying to Serbian news outlet Nova."I reacted immediately and grabbed his legs," she said. "Some people came to my aid; I remember one man and one woman. That man helped me a lot."Grković says that she owes her husband's survival to those passengers who helped her keep him from flying out of the plane; she said that she would like the opportunity to thank them in person.Another passenger remarked that Karović may owe his life not just to the other passengers and his wife, but also to the fact he still had his seatbelt on."Luckily, he didn't unbuckle his seat belt. His wife held his legs for five full minutes, until the other passengers ran to help and managed to pull him back into the cabin.' .Karović still remains in the hospital after suffering a series of burns as well as an injury to his hand. He is also apparently unable to speak and is in a state of severe shock.Grković says that her husband lost consciousness multiple times during the ordeal on the plane and apparently doesn't remember much of what happened.Despite being in a severe state of shock, Karović is recovering well and can thank his wife, his fellow passengers, and his decision to wear his seatbelt for the fact that he is still alive today.The couple comes from the central Serbian town of Vrnjačka Banja, where Karović works selling and renting apartments in local resorts.