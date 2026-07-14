International

Wife of man sucked out of Ryanair flight describes battle to save her husband

'If we die, we die together,' Svetlana Grković said after her husband almost died due to a broken window on a Ryanair flight from Greece to Germany
Broken window that a Serbian man was partially sucked out of on Ryanair flight
Broken window that a Serbian man was partially sucked out of on Ryanair flight@aviationbrk on X/Twitter
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Greece
Plane Accident
ryanair
Man sucked out of plane window
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Western Standard
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