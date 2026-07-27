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Wildfires continue to rage across Southern Europe

Spain, France, continue to suffer from wildfires as hundreds of thousands evacuated
Wildfires continue to burn across Southern Europe one worst fire seasons ever hits the continent
Wildfires continue to burn across Southern Europe one worst fire seasons ever hits the continent @francesafetytra
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Wildfire
Global wildfire activity
France wildfire
Spain wildfire
European wildfire
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