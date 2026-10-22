'WOKE MADNESS': Scottish museum removes ancient Egyptian mummies over 'lack of consent'

CALGARY — One of Scotland's most popular museums is facing backlash after removing ancient Egyptian mummies and human remains from public display, citing ethical concerns over the lack of consent from individuals who died thousands of years ago.The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow has removed several exhibits, including a mummified male head, a foot, a hand recovered from Egypt's Valley of the Kings, and the remains of an ancient Egyptian priest named Nekht.Visitors are now greeted by signs explaining the removal of the exhibits, which had been displayed at the museum for years."We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect," one notice reads.According to The Times, the decision has drawn criticism from politicians, educators and museum visitors, with some accusing the institution of allowing modern political sensitivities to interfere with historical education.Scottish Conservative culture spokesman Murdo Fraser condemned the move, describing it as "woke madness."."Even Egyptian mummies are now being cancelled by a society so obsessed with modern sensibilities that it has lost all sense of perspective," Fraser said."People visit museums to learn about ancient civilisations, not to see history hidden away because it fails to meet today's ideological standards."He argued that museums should preserve opportunities for visitors to learn about ancient civilizations rather than remove historical displays in response to changing cultural expectations."Glasgow's museums should be showcasing our history, not quietly removing it to appease the latest trend in political correctness," Fraser added.The controversy gained attention after Glasgow resident Jonny McFarlane shared his experience visiting the museum with his daughter, who had recently developed an interest in ancient Egypt."My daughter has a book on the ancient Egyptians and has been quite animated by it, so we took her to Kelvingrove museum to see their mummy," McFarlane wrote on X.However, when they arrived, the mummy was no longer on display.McFarlane shared a photograph of the museum's notice, expressing disappointment that the remains had been removed from an exhibition his daughter had been looking forward to visiting..Chris McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education and a former adviser to the policy unit at 10 Downing Street, also criticized the decision.He described the removal as "virtue-signalling, woke nonsense," adding that it represented "the triumph of educational stupidity and ignorance.""It is not possible to seek permission from those who died thousands of years ago," McGovern said.He argued that children and other museum visitors were losing valuable educational opportunities and suggested Scottish institutions should follow the example of Egyptian museums that continue to display ancient human remains.Despite the criticism, Glasgow Life, the charitable organization responsible for operating the museum, defended the decision as consistent with changing international museum standards.A spokesperson explained that the removal followed ethical guidance concerning the treatment and display of human remains."The removal of human remains from display at Glasgow Life museums reflects contemporary museum practice," the spokesperson said..The organization pointed to the International Council of Museums' revised Code of Ethics, published in June 2026, which emphasizes respecting the dignity and cultural significance of human remains.Glasgow Life also referenced a 2025 report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Afrikan Reparations, which raised concerns about displaying ancient Egyptian remains without considering the wishes of the deceased or the communities that originally buried them.Under Glasgow Life's proposed human remains policy, displays would generally require documented, informed consent from the deceased individual or, where appropriate, their descendants."In the absence of such consent, we believe removing ancient Egyptian human remains from display is more respectful to the deceased individuals," the spokesperson explained.The controversy has also raised questions about how museums should balance educational access with ethical responsibilities.Ancient Egyptian mummification was closely connected to religious beliefs surrounding death and the afterlife. Bodies were carefully preserved through elaborate burial practices intended to prepare the deceased for the next life..The Scottish Archaeological Research Framework recognizes both the importance of respecting the wishes of the deceased and the scientific and educational value of studying ancient human remains.Glasgow Life has indicated that additional human remains could be removed from displays at the museum's History Discovery Centre and Scotland's Early People gallery.There are also plans to remove a coffin and mummified remains from the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art in Glasgow.Kelvingrove, which opened in 1901 and attracts more than 1.3 million visitors annually, remains one of Scotland's best-known cultural attractions.While museum officials maintain that the removals reflect respect for the deceased, critics argue the policy risks limiting public access to historical exhibits that have educated generations of visitors.