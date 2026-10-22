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'WOKE MADNESS': Scottish museum removes ancient Egyptian mummies over 'lack of consent'

The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has removed several exhibits over ''lack of consent.''
The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has removed several exhibits over ''lack of consent.'' X/ChatGBT
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Scotland
Glasgow
Mummy
Ancient Egyptians
Murdo Fraser
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Egyptian artifacts
Jonny McFarlane
Campaign for Real Education
Egyptian artifact removal
Scotland museum
Mummification
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Western Standard
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