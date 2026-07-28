World Cup over, but Infantino faces new fire over $20B FIFA selloff plan

OTTAWA — The World Cup may be over, but controversy continues to follow FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the governing body confirmed plans to sell private investors stakes in a new company connected to its largest competitions.FIFA announced Tuesday that it is considering the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise, a commercial subsidiary that would oversee broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing rights.The company would also handle the operational delivery of FIFA tournaments, including the men’s and women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup.FIFA is seeking to raise as much as US$4.2 billion by selling minority, non-controlling interests in the company, which would initially be valued at approximately US$20 billion.FIFA confirmed to The Times that the proposal is under discussion with Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital as a potential lead investor.Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump..J.P. Morgan is working with FIFA as its financial adviser on the proposed company.The plans were initially reported by The Times and the Financial Times before FIFA released further details Tuesday.Football journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Infantino could eventually become commissioner of the new entity, likely after serving another term as FIFA president.Infantino is expected to seek re-election in 2027 and could remain president until 2031.FIFA denied that a future commissioner role for Infantino had been discussed.However, the organization said its president and administration would need to play “leading roles” in the company to ensure FIFA maintained control.FIFA said outside investors would hold only minority stakes and would have no operational role.It also insisted it would retain exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, the international match calendar and all regulatory and sporting decisions.The proposal requires approval from FIFA’s council and a majority of its 211 national associations, which will be given time to examine the plan.UEFA responded with a strongly worded condemnation.“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross,” the European governing body said.“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade — especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially.”UEFA urged national associations, leagues, clubs, players, supporters and governments to scrutinize the proposal.“None of us are the owners of football,” UEFA said. “It is not FIFA’s to sell.”FIFA argues the investment could allow it to direct more than US$10 billion toward football development over the next four years..The organization is also proposing a FIFA Fast Forward Programme that would allow each of its 211 national associations to seek up to US$20 million in one-time capital for major projects.Regular development funding would also increase from US$8 million to US$20 million per association during the 2027-30 cycle.Infantino described the proposal as an effort to “democratise football worldwide” and spread the sport’s commercial success beyond its wealthiest markets.The dispute comes little more than a week after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, where Infantino faced mounting scrutiny over his relationship with Trump and FIFA’s decision to suspend American striker Folarin Balogun’s red-card ban following pressure from the U.S. administration.UEFA condemned that ruling at the time as “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.”FIFA is a tax-exempt, not-for-profit association based in Switzerland and owned by its 211 national members. Its revenue during the 2022-26 cycle is expected to reach approximately US$15 billion, largely through World Cup broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and hospitality.