World's strongest 'woman' winner in question after trans speculation

The 2025 World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas, has ignited international debate after winner Jammie Booker’s gender identity became the focus of scrutiny.Booker secured first place ahead of British strongwoman Andrea Thompson, but the result quickly prompted objections from athletes, sponsors, and online commentators who claim Booker is a transgender woman competing in a female category.Organizers have not publicly confirmed details regarding Booker’s eligibility or gender classification. However, archived online content attributed to Booker includes references to being a transgender woman, fueling further discussion across social platforms.Following the podium ceremony, reactions intensified. Thompson appeared visibly frustrated and later engaged with posts questioning the final standings. .Several prominent figures in the strength community published statements calling for women’s divisions to remain restricted to biological females.Three-time champion Rebecca Roberts wrote on Instagram:“Transgender women, people born male, should not be competing in the women’s category… Women’s categories were created for a reason, and if we lose that, we lose the foundation of our sport.”Roberts also claimed competitors were not informed about Booker’s background ahead of the event, stating the situation “wasn’t transparent.”Thompson’s coach, Laurence Shahlaei, echoed those concerns, posting:“Sport is sport and the women's classes exist for a reason.”Sponsors reacted as well. Strength equipment company Iron Ape announced Booker was no longer affiliated, writing online:“We have reason to believe that Jammie Booker misrepresented critical information to OSG officials and judges.”Supporters of the official result have emphasized inclusion and Booker’s performance on the day, while critics argue the issue is not identity-based but competitive fairness in strength sports, where physiological differences may influence outcomes.Booker responded with an emotional public message after the event, thanking competitors and saying the win was unexpected:“I genuinely did not expect this outcome… I just want to say thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart.”Officials from the competition and its governing bodies have not issued a formal statement addressing eligibility rules or the controversy.The incident has now become part of a broader debate on transgender participation in competitive athletics, particularly in strength-based sports where policy remains inconsistent across organizations globally.