International

ZOLTAN IN UKRAINE: A woman in Frankfurt wanted to know if I would be neutral

I told her I was against all wars, smoked nine cigarettes, and then got on a plane.
File photo from when a 49-year-old Canadian woman has been arrested at the Frankfurt airport.
File photo from when a 49-year-old Canadian woman has been arrested at the Frankfurt airport. Lufthansa
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Ukraine
Frankfurt
krakow