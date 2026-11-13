International

ZOLTAN IN UKRAINE: All wars are energy wars, and the Ukrainians want BC in the game

A backroom meeting in Vancouver earlier this year set the wheels in motion, and now the reporting moves east — and hopefully, under a new British Coliumbia government, the oil begins moving west.
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak embraces Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. Great Britain has agreed to provide Ukraine with armed drones.
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak embraces Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. Great Britain has agreed to provide Ukraine with armed drones.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Bcpoli
Ukraine
North Coast tanker ban
West Coast Oil Pipeline Project