LVIV - Foreigners of many kinds have landed in the safer west of Ukraine, and local Ukrainians have developed clear opinions about them by nationality. On both the poll numbers and the street-level evidence in Lviv, Canada is taking home the gold for everyday behaviour. The discovery has left this reporter with an unexpected and refreshing flush of patriotism.It is counterintuitive that a country at war would attract so many foreigners, yet that is what has happened — particularly in the west and in Lviv. The arrivals range from remote workers chasing lower living costs to the curious, health and sex tourists, dark history tourists, journalists, combat trainers, defence specialists, foreign fighters, corporate outsourcing staff, mentally ill people seeking to rediscover themselves, ordinary travellers, and everything in between. In response, Ukrainians have developed broad opinions about how people from different countries behave once they get off the train. I have informally called this phenomenon the “foreign personality Olympics.”While a very real war continues, a quieter and non-violent competition is also under way among the foreigners who have arrived: an informal contest to win the hearts of Ukrainians through everyday behaviour..ZOLTAN IN UKRAINE: All wars are energy wars, and the Ukrainians want BC in the game.Those opinions can be, and have been, measured. In the August 2026 wave of an Active Group and Experts Club survey of 800 Ukrainians, Canada finished first among the country’s 50 largest trading partners on the balance of positive and negative assessments. The figure was +73.8 percentage points. A staggeringly high 76.3% of respondents viewed Canada positively, whereas only a negligible 2.5% viewed it negatively.Sweden placed a fairly distant second at +70.6 and the Netherlands third at +69.7. Finland and Norway followed at +69.3 each, with France, Italy, Lithuania, Switzerland and the United Kingdom filling out the rest of the top ten.Not only did Canada run away with the gold in terms of what I’ve begun calling the “foreign personality Olympics,” it also did so while being the only non-European country anywhere in the top ten.That result produced an unexpected jolt of patriotism. It is a strange feeling for a small-c conservative Canadian who believes, like many others, that the country is in a state of precipitous decline and has certainly seen better times..Governments in Ottawa have spent years disappointing on almost every metric that matters at home. Abroad, at least in the conversations that happen in Lviv, the citizenry appears to be carrying the load. Kindness, respect, and a certain low-key charitableness are still the traits that surface when Ukrainians talk about the Canadians they have met. The stereotypes that once felt like tourist-brochure language are, for the moment, being maintained from the ground up by ordinary people rather than by any official program..On the ground in Lviv the ranking is informal and incomplete. Conversations turn quickly to nationality. Some nationalities are described as loud, others as entitled, still others as quietly useful. Ukrainians spoken to in the city described Canadian foreigners as kind, well behaved, respectful, and shockingly good at holding their alcohol.Canadians, when they appear in those conversations, tend to come out well — less theatrical than certain self-appointed heroes, less prone to lecturing, more likely to be described as polite and practical.Olle, who is dating an American volunteer on the front lines, described one such encounter in more personal terms. She suffered brain damage after being blown out of her second-floor apartment during the Russian activities in Bucha in 2022. A group of Canadians helped her, not only to recover physically, but also with donations to get her back on her feet.A Ukrainian soldier on vacation in Lviv who preferred not to be named described Canadians as much better than Americans, saying that Americans in Ukraine suffered from "main character syndrome."There also tends to be an abnormally lacklustre view of the relatively few Australians and New Zealanders in Ukraine. My personal theory is that the reason is simply difficulty understanding their English through the heavy and unusual accents..ZOLTAN IN UKRAINE: A woman in Frankfurt wanted to know if I would be neutral.Intriguingly, no Ukrainians spoken to mentioned any positive interventions on behalf of the Canadian government, who've "invested" an eye-watering $28 billion to the cause. Quite the opposite.At least one Canadian expat now living in Ukraine permanently complained about the "uselessness" of the Canadian embassy and wondered where the $28 billion in loans and aid "had gone exactly." Instead, Canada’s international reputation in this war-torn country appears to be positively impacted in a bottom-up manner, with Canadians as mere individuals generally acting in ways that are almost stereotypes at this point: polite, present, reserved, well-mannered, and able to drink a lot without becoming unruly.Individual foreigners still vary widely inside every nationality, of course, and the survey measured attitudes toward countries, not a personality score for every visitor. .Nonetheless, the foreigner personality Olympics will continue as long as the war keeps safer cities relatively open and relatively cheap and the front-line continues to beg for foreign assistance and intervention. And for now the numbers and the street both point the same direction, and the street has added that Canadians can drink while still remaining reasonably well-behaved.