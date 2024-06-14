Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Hannaford needs to get his head out of....the sand

Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Joss Reimer is sceptical of most people who claim to have been vaccine-injured. On the other hand, the federal government is paying compensation to vaccine-injured Canadians. Nigel Hannaford says only a national inquiry can really settle COVID's outstanding questions.
Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Joss Reimer is sceptical of most people who claim to have been vaccine-injured. On the other hand, the federal government is paying compensation to vaccine-injured Canadians. Nigel Hannaford says only a national inquiry can really settle COVID's outstanding questions.CBC
