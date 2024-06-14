LETTER: Hannaford needs to get his head out of....the sand

I would like to respond to the article Nigel Hannaford wrote titled The Brits are Looking For the Covid Truth, so should Canada. It is very disappointing to see that Nigel has not been paying any attention to what has been going on in Canada. The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) looked into the COVID response and whether or not the government protocols that were put in place were effective or even called for; and long before Great Britain. There was numerous doctors, experts and whistle blowers, as well as many witnesses to the injuries the "vaccines" caused. The evidence they presented was high quality and spoke volumes. Did Nigel have his head in the sand for the year this was going on for? His article is a slap in the face to all the hard work that the people from NCI have done, as well as all the citizens that donated to help make the inquiry possible. It was the largest citizen led inquiry in history, and it deserves respect, not neglect. Katie WoodroffeLethbridge