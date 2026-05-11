LETTER: Kill the Germans

Letter sent to Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt.Hi there,Please consider leaving this country and returning to Germany. I used to laugh at my grandfather when he said allowing Germans and other Mittel and Eastern Europeans into Canada was a mistake. With the clear exceptions of Polish and Ukrainian Canadians, he was right.You people have barely been in Canada 90 years, and it is only by the good will of old stock Anglo-Celtic and French Canadians that you were ever allowed in this country. As with your friends from the Shtetl: NONE WAS TOO MANYNow you're trying to tear it apart. Perhaps when remigration comes, you should be on the boat too, doitcher scum. I am proud that my grandfather put British .303 in endless waves of you vile Hun bastards. When you're gone, it will mean cheap land for all us old stock Canadians to buy up.Love,Canadian nativistResponse from the Publisher: Thank you for having the courage to use your real name.