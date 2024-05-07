LETTER: No broken promises here, just ongoing consultations

Re: Glenbow Ranch, a promise made, a promise broken?The three options identified for reservoir options on the Bow River were made public in 2017 and included the creation of a Glenbow Reservoir. The current online engagement is only a small part of over three years of consultation that has been conducted and should not be misconstrued as anything other than an online survey — something all governments use to gauge public opinion. The Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation reached out on April 24th to request that Environment and Protected Areas send representation to two public events and invited Minister Schulz to tour the Glenbow Ranch. Office staff replied on April 26th, immediately agreeing to send representatives to both public events and committing to reviewing opportunities to tour the Glenbow Ranch at a later date. The Government of Alberta values the Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation as a stakeholder and will continue to work closely with them.Ryan FournierRyan Fournier is Press Secretary to Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Rebecca Schulz