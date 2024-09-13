LETTER: Please Cory, stop the cougar crimes

COUGAR TERROR: Giant cat kills family's feline, tries to get in their house west of Calgary.It's absolutely appalling the fear mongering that Cory Morgan has done about the cougar kitten. This young cat has been displaced, has lost it's mother and now has to make it on its own. Fifty percent of predators die within the first years of life. They have to learn the necessary survival skills. It's not displaying aggression. Arm chair experts see a snarl and immediately assume it's aggressive. Not true. It's a fear response snarl. It also didn't eat the cat it killed it because mom and siblings wen't there to tear it apart. This demonstrates its lack of experience in fending for itself. It didn't come back, it never left. It hid somewhere and slept. Wolves also snarl and that's called a submissive grin. I have a behavioral science background and have been around most predators in the wild and as an invited guest at zoos. We are fortunate in Calgary to have most of the historical predators in our backyard. Please encourage your staff to speak with experts before they go on a rant. A very disappointed wildlife advocate.Michael DresslerCalgary.WATCH LIVE: Governments have lost the public trust.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.