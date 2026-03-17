LETTERS: 5 great reasons for Alberta to leave Canada

Here are 5 great reasons for every Albertan to sign the Independence Petition and vote to leave Canada in the October 19 Referendum!1. As reported recently by CBC, Canada’s out-of-control immigration policies have thrown both the Alberta Healthcare System and the Alberta School System into crisis, where doctors, nurses, and teachers are being “burned out” and thinking of leaving the profession.2. Canada is NOT honest with its citizens. When the Prime Minister Mark Carney was questioned why he was not transparent and did not report to Canadians that a Canadian Military Outpost in Kuwait was struck with an Iranian missile strike 2 weeks ago, he dismissed the media’s attempts at accountability by saying: “I’m not the only spokesperson for the government.”3. Canada’s values are shifting away from Alberta’s values, and you can see this by asking yourself this question: As an Albertan, do you see yourself more aligned with European values or American values?4. Canada is doing absolutely NOTHING to proactively help Alberta build a pipeline to the BC Northwest to sell more oil to Asia or build a pipeline to the Atlantic to sell more oil to Europe.5. As reported recently by Postmedia, in the last 20 years, Alberta has paid 1/2 trillion dollars “more” to Ottawa than we received back in services for Alberta (No other province in Canada was required to pay this much)! Leaving Canada ends our unfair equalization payments to Canada and allows us to keep our oil wealth in Alberta, spending this money on Albertans with better hospitals, schools, senior benefits, roads, and high-speed rail transit throughout Alberta. Your vote ensures the next 1/2 trillion dollars is spent on just Albertans!Chris RobertsonCanadian Bestselling AuthorStony Plain, AB