LETTERS: Abandoned by ‘Team Canada’ — how media indifference and Federal policies are pushing Alberta toward independence

Imagine the outrage in Quebec if after the Quebec Election and the election of the Separatist Party-Parti Quebecois as the Provincial Government, the federal Government of Canada said we are going to punish Quebec by attacking Quebec and Quebecers for the next 10 years. Would Quebec be upset? Would Quebec want to separate from Canada? I think every Quebecer and every Canadian knows the answer to these questions. We saw the most important press conference in the country with the Prime Minister of Canada and all of Canada’s Premiers. During the press conference, we had the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, saying, unlike the Premier of BC, she wasn’t going to belittle well over one million Albertans who have legitimate grievances against the Government of Canada. Premier Smith expanded by saying we had a “Trudeau Government” attack Alberta’s economy and Albertans for “Ten Years!”Now, what was the reaction of Canada’s National Media in attendance? I can sum it up in one word — INDIFFERENCE. No one used their follow-up question to ask: “What do you mean Alberta was attacked, what happened?” What was the reaction of the Members of Team Canada at that table that one of their team members had been attacked for 10 long years? Did they, upon hearing this news, drop their gloves immediately and come to the defence of their Alberta team member?No, they said nothing, they did nothing, and they abandoned Alberta! With Team Canada members like this, who needs enemies? Albertans have every right to be outraged and to make decisions to move forward to our best possible future! With the protection of a Secret Ballot Vote, where individual Albertans can’t be labeled, cancelled, or punished, watch a strong majority of Albertans vote proudly for Independence. Like Paul Brandt in his song “Alberta Bound” sings, “we’ve got Independence in our veins!”Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA