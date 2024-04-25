LETTERS: Actually, Putin's the good guy

Re: UK goes 'on war footing,' while Canada withersWhat has happened to your journalistic standards? How did such a wrong-headed and frankly, ridiculous article like "UK goes 'on war footing', while Canada withers" make it into your publication?After starting the article with infantile Bandera nationalist vocabulary, such as calling President Putin a "madman," the author goes on to drool over the silly, purely neocon political posturing of the doomed Sunak government in Britain to put the country on a "war footing." Equally silly, but very disturbing nonetheless — because it implies the desire for direct targetting of Russia — is the author's assertion that "experts say the MBDA-made Storm Shadow missile will terrify the Russians." No! Real military experts do not say that! Why? because during the last year Britain gave huge numbers of Storm Shadows to the Bandera regime in Ukraine which fired them at Russia. After a couple of hits, the Russians calibrated their air defence assets and are now routinely taking the remaining Storm Shadows out of the sky — just as they are doing with the French Scalp missile or the US HIMARS rounds. Thankfully, Canada is presently unable to duplicate the follies of the British government. Undoubtedly, Trudeau would like to, but his own mismanagement of the country has made him impotent in matters of warmongering. And, whatever decent military equipment Canada had, has already gone to the Banderites — I myself saw the tank transporters in Edmonton hauling away our Leopard 2 tanks for destruction by Russia in a war that could have ended in April 2022 had not Boris Johnson, with the support of the US, persuaded Zelensky to reject peace. A generous peace treaty with Russia was already initialled by both sides! The chief negotiator, (the former) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has told the world all about it.If this whole article were not so distasteful and one that should be left to die in silence, I would have offered to author a rebuttal.M. Hertwig Edmonton