LETTERS: Alberta’s ‘Fire Marshal Bill’ moment: Burned again by Ottawa’s pipeline games

Canadian Jim Carrey jumped to international prominence portraying the character “Fire Marshal Bill” on the sketch comedy show “In Living Color.” In every skit, Fire Marshal Bill would give Home Safety tips in a public service announcement, but every skit would end the same way hilariously with Fire Marshal Bill setting himself on fire! I point this out because Alberta Oil & Pipeline investors feel like “Fire Marshal Bill” because they have been burned so many times with lost investments, from jumping through the hoops of unfair regulations and changing goalposts from this federal Liberal Government. The CBC is trumpeting the headline “Carney & Smith want a new Pipeline. So far, no company has stepped up to build it” as if it is a subtle justification that Alberta should not separate, because if there were a pipeline proposal, the C-5 Project Office would approve it. This is laughable to Albertans because they know the Liberals’ C-69 “No Pipelines Bill” and C-48 No Oil Tanker Bill still exist and loom overhead like vultures ready to pick the carcass of any oil investors blocked by these anti-oil and anti-Alberta Liberal Laws. If the Liberals are serious about C-5 and keeping Alberta in Canada, they will announce “this week in Edmonton” that the Liberals will be immediately repealing both C-69 & C-48 upon their September 15 return to the House of Commons. If they don’t, Albertans will know all the Liberals’ talk about “Team Canada” & “Elbows-Up” is just smoke and mirrors, as Alberta oil & pipeline investors are burning again just like Fire Marshal Bill.Chris RobertsonStony Plain, Alberta