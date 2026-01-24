LETTERS: Alberta’s intelligent immigration

First, I’d like to thank the thousands and thousands of Albertans who have already proudly stood in the long lines in the middle of a cold winter to sign up for the Alberta Independence Referendum. We will be replacing Canada’s unchecked “Reckless Immigration” that has overwhelmed our hospitals and schools, creating crises, and that also has created a housing shortage, with the “Intelligent Immigration” of the Alberta Republic. The Alberta Republic, like Canada, needs immigration to grow the country because of our low birth rate. The difference is that the Alberta Republic’s immigration policies will be carefully managed in that immigrants to Alberta will be carefully screened, and only those immigrants that can “contribute” to Alberta being a better country will be granted the “Probationary Privilege” to become an Alberta citizen. Compared to Canada’s high reckless immigration numbers, Alberta’s immigration will be tightly restricted, to “only” 3 categories that will be A) In-demand categories such as Doctors, Medical Professionals, Teachers & Qualified Skill Trades, B) Economic Investors such as Immigrants with proven sufficient capital resources and plans to open an Alberta Business that will immediately create jobs and employ 100 or more Albertans, and C) Compassionate Immigration that brings in immigrants who are “immediate relatives” of existing Alberta Republic Citizens who will commit to becoming their “Legal Sponsor” paying for all their Government Services especially healthcare, in the first five years of their Probationary Privilege Period.Any new Immigrant who fails to meet their Immigration Commitment of contributing to Alberta or commits a Criminal Offence, during their five-year Probationary Privilege Period will immediately lose their Alberta Republic Citizenship and be deported from Alberta to their country of origin losing the privilege to ever return to Alberta again. This Intelligent Immigration will create a win-win scenario of bringing Immigrants to Alberta that can contribute and invest in creating a better society and we will reward them with Citizenship in one of the most prosperous countries in the world. God Bless the Alberta Republic!Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA