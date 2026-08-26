LETTERS: Carney's retaliation is empty without a solid Plan B

Canada approached a decisive tariff deadline with limited leverage, no confirmed agreement, and increasing pressure to define its fallback strategy.

Donald Trump had paused the 50% tariff impasse for a further three days, advocating there may be progress toward a resolution, although no agreement had been confirmed. Canada and the United States are nearing a critical point in trade talks, according to sources cited in recent reporting, but a final agreement still appears out of reach.

The timeline had reached a decisive stage on Wednesday, August 19, identified as the final deadline. Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette have continued negotiations without a clear breakthrough, while US negotiators have notified Canada of retaliation and pressed for a measured, conciliatory approach.

Mr. Carney promised to carry through on his retaliation threats against Donald Trump, which will commence on September 8 on an equal basis. Should Mr. Trump escalate tariffs, Canada needs only to match his every move, not escalate the situation. Hubris doesn’t win trade wars, of which there may be unexpected consequences, from Howard Lutnick. Both countries will suffer dearly, which can be attributed to greed.

With limited relief in sight, Canada may need to secure the best available terms while working to limit the impact of any new American levies.

Alternatives will be presented to both Mr. Carney and Donald Trump, though the outcome remains uncertain. US concessions are limited, and there is little indication of a major breakthrough in the immediate future. Canadians remain skeptical as they await a bona fide resolution.

The tariff pause ended without a deal, so the issue will no longer be whether Canada can avoid pressure from Washington, but then again, do we have a practical prearranged back-up?

Mr. Carney, please tell us you have a Plan B.

Ronald J. Yaschuk, CD

Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Canada