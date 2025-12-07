LETTERS: CBC 'concerned' that Ottawa needs to consider the possibility of a Quebec Referendum!

CBC is ringing the alarm bell that Ottawa needs to consider the possibility of a Quebec Referendum. CBC reported that the PQ has a 20-point lead in the polls and how the Prime Minister urgently must start listening to Quebec and helping Quebec much more than in the past. Albertans are watching this gushing “concern” from CBC and shake their heads at the hypocrisy of the CBC!!! Right now, Alberta by all measures is much further down the road to Independence and has received zero concern from the CBC. As a matter of fact, the CBC seems as recently as this week, to be leading the attacks on Alberta, by attacking our proposed pipeline, attacking the Party the majority of Albertans elected as the Government, and attacking our Premier. No concern at CBC that Canada is not listening to Alberta! CBC should change their name to ECBC (Eastern Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) because as far as the ECBC is concerned, the West can wither and die.Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA