LETTERS: Disappointed with Danielle Smith

I have never been more disappointed with Danielle Smith.None of Premier Smith's demands have been met. Not one. So why the change of heart? She needs to give a detailed reason why she is not sticking to her word. What has she been promised and when, because this looks like another Liberal lie. A Memorandum of Understanding means nothing.Premier Smith gave an ultimatum, and I expect her to live up to the expectations she placed before us to give us hope beyond a court battle future. Is this her crossing the floor moment I feared when she was elected party leader? I sure hope not. If it is, I will have to mark my ballot the same way I did during the Kenney/Notley election: "No Suitable Candidate.” I fear if she lets us down on this, she will pay the political price, and Nenshi is not an option.Bill GrantEdmonton, AB