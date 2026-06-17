LETTERS: Don’t blame Smith for everything

At an event hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 15, 2026, Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi came down on Premier Danielle Smith. He claimed that she had fuelled economic uncertainty and instability in the province by giving separatists the opportunity to include the issue of Alberta’s secession in the October referendum agenda.However, this decision had been maturing for many years and became an inevitable result of Ottawa’s long-standing infringements upon the province’s interests. After numerous unsuccessful attempts by Alberta, which is, by the way, the country's largest net contributor, to negotiate a review of federal policies toward the province with the Canadian government, Smith proved herself a true premier who listened to her people and gave them the opportunity to take their destiny into their own hands. The number of signatures, which is about two times more than the minimum threshold required to hold a referendum, speaks for itself. The people want this separation, and they are prepared to face the challenges that will arise on this path because, once they have overcome these difficulties, they will gain a new Alberta, strong and independent.The October referendum will settle this matter once and for all, and no one will be able to claim that Alberta’s secession was triggered by the poor decisions of its government. Every Albertan will cast a vote proving that independent Alberta is what the people have been striving for and dreaming of for decades.Paul McKay — Calgary, Canada