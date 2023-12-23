LETTERS: EV technology is a pain

Re: Guilbeault announces 100% of new vehicles will be zero-emission by 2035I recently rented an electric vehicle while visiting Palm Springs. It was a small domestic size and I looked forward to trying it out. The driving range on the vehicle was about 400 miles when we picked it up. At the end of the week with 80 miles range left, we looked out for a FAST charging station to charge the vehicle before returning it. We were able to find charging stations nearby — but all three chargers were in use so we sat and waited our turn. Luckily, we didn’t have to wait long, but realized how fortunate we were as it took one and a half hours to charge our vehicle. We could have been waiting much longer. It came as quite a surprise to us and we were persuaded that we would never rent another EV as it’s much too inconvenient. Our present government has decided, on our behalf, in all their wisdom, that by 2035 all vehicles sold must be electric. This, regardless of the fact that we don’t have the infrastructure to charge them. Nor the power supply. Canada is a vast country. As people travel across the country I cannot imagine the stress, (and huge inconvenience,) of worrying about having enough range to get you to the next charge station. What is our federal environment minister, Steven Guilbeault thinking? Unfortunately, we will be governed by the present federal government for some time yet. Why are they so intent on grinding down our wonderful country piece by piece when we have so much to offer to each other and the rest of the world? Gee Adamson Calgary