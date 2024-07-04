LETTERS: He's not like his father, is he?

RE: Note to the PM... it's NOT 2015 any moreHannaford is right. Trudeau is facing an altogether different electorate this time around. They have taken his measure and found him wanting.Back when Liberal MPs counted for something — before Trudeau shut down all caucus committees and concentrated all power in the PMO — they would argue the pros and cons of different issues and form a consensus. At times, they would arrive at a deadlock.But no one would ever suggest, “Let’s ask Justin what he thinks we should do.” He was quite properly regarded as a lightweight with no meaningful experience.He didn’t have it then and most certainly does not have it now. He has too much of his mother’s genes and not nearly enough of his father’s.Like him or hate him, Pierre Trudeau was a powerful figure.Robert MacBainToronto, Ont.