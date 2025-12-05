LETTERS: Honour Steven Guilbeault

Albertans are interested in contributing to a “Special Tribute” to Steven Guilbeault. After the former Cabinet Minister Guilbeault was busy flying around and creating a carbon footprint, he never wavered from his mission, from telling us to “stop” flying around and creating a carbon footprint! Service like this deserves to be honoured and Albertans are ready to give to a GoFundMe account to finally allow non-cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault to live his “Dream Life.” Albertans will gladly pay for a one-way trip for Steven Guilbeault to fly to the Amazon, so Mr. Guilbeault can live in the Jungle like the savages he ultimately wanted all Canadians to become, never even having to worry about a carbon footprint from even a fire! I can just picture how happy Steven will be, swinging from tree to tree!!!Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA