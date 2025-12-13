LETTERS: Liberals betray Alberta “AGAIN”!!!

The Liberals can’t support a pipeline unconditionally and have betrayed Alberta again. The vote this week showed that the Liberals will not support Alberta and have no intention of supporting an oil pipeline to the Northwest BC Coast. Remember this week, because this will be the week that Albertans made their decision that Alberta has no future in Canada! Alberta is better off choosing independence and keeping all our outrageous energy equalization payments, and Canada can say goodbye to their cash cow forever! God bless our independent Alberta Republic.Chris RobertsonStony Plain, Alberta