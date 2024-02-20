LETTERS: Long-lived Canucks compared to Americans suggests effective vaccine

Re: Study raises question... did vaccines kill more people than they saved?There is a right-wing study being circulated that asks the question, 'Did the COVID-19 vaccines kill more people than they saved?' And if you read the articles, they make it sound as if that is probably a fact. Begs the question though. Consider that when COVID-19 struck, Canadians accepted the need for a vaccine, while many Americans took the position that COVID-19 was all a hoax, so far fewer took the vaccine. So, it is enlightening to compare the results. Before COVID-19, Canadians lived on average four years longer than Americans. That was primarily due, in my opinion, to our far superior health-care access. (The US probably has superior health-care, but we provide ours more evenly to more people.) Because of the far higher rates of death from COVID-19 in the U.S., we now live on average five years longer than Americans. If that's not due to the phenomenal success of our vaccination program what the hell caused it?Bud CraigStoney Creek, ONT