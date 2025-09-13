LETTERS: Look at all news delivery options, find and learn your reliable ones, and make yourself a better informed Canadian

As a typical passive aggressive Canadian, I can usually just survive by replying on X, or posting content myself, awaiting my minute conclave of followers to keep radicalizing me. I feel like I can help move the needle, even if just an imaginary one in my head, or from my follower list of bots, ever increasing. I scroll the Home content on X, and love my narrow-minded world of those I follow and who follows me.But truthfully, I am not actually so myopic and stupid as to not look elsewhere for input and discussion on what is happening in our world, and to help make better differential decisions on this and that and those. We usually do that when buying a car, for a new computer, choosing a university, etc. We discretionarily check every nook and cranny to make an informed decision. But for news, why not do the same if it’s your community that’s suffering? Maybe YOUR new informed archetype is better for X to learn from and call out the radicals on all sides of the sphere.I often get my news from X, YouTube, TikTok, Sirius XM Radio, and the occasional check on how much of truthful news content has been truncated by the Mainstream media, CBX, CTX, GLXBAL, etc. Not sure if I can name them outright.My storyI grew up in Canada, worked in Canada early in my career, but had a unique opportunity to leave for about 10 years and work abroad. Ironically and thankfully, it was the Trudeau years. I would check my CBX app and the news stories of the time, and also the newspapers of the country where I lived. But after not too long, I noticed something, because the news did not match. Let me give a pretend example. Let's say the TRUTH is a man was walking his dog late at night, the dog barked at a burglar and the burglar ran away. My news headline: "Dog barks and almost helps to catch a criminal". CBX news: Dog barking late at night gets owner in trouble due to noise complaint. And then a sub story on climate change of owning a dog, and how some religions find dogs offensive.I noticed once I was away and unplugged, that the news in Canada would create incredulous half true click me headlines, BUT the sub headline would be accurate. I guess this way they felt that they told the truth. But they know the reader of today only reads the headline, so they take advantage. I also noticed they didn’t report some news. I also noticed they bring in OPINION, “EXPERTS”, "ACADEMICS" etc. to reinforce their biased position. My “unplugging” from Canada was the best thing that could ever happen to me, and it's time for you to not necessarily unplug, but just realize that your main news source is not always the most reliable.My advice is to listen to as many sources as possible such as those I listed about, recognizing that there is a spectrum of opinion out there. But I promise you, if you look at the whole spectrum, you will be better informed than most Canadians.David E. Alberta